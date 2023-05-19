MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sameer Mittal is graduating from Kipp Blytheville Collegiate High School and will be off to college at Rutgers University in New Jersey in a few months.

As a future surgeon, he’s already tackling health disparities in his hometown of Blytheville, Arkansas. Sameer arranged a free mammogram booth, distributed free colorectal cancer screening kits and hosted blood drives.

“The closest hospital with a lot of major services is one hour away and financially, services can be expensive,” said Mittal.

Because of his commitment to the community and 4.0 GPA, Mittal recently received a Zoom call from the Director of the Rales Scholars Program, Sierra Cason.

Mittal is one of 62 students who were accepted to the KIPP Ruth and Norman Rales Scholars Program.

According to KIPP Foundation, students will receive up to $60,000 each to defray the costs of college, 1:1 mentorship, training around financial literacy and budget planning and networking opportunities.

“I was really excited. It was something that came out of nowhere, and I was like ‘Wow, I really got this, and it’s meaningful to me,'” said Mittal. “Hard work pays off.”