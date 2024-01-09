COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies in Columbia County said they found a body inside a house that burned down Tuesday.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an unreported house fire in the area of Columbia Road 224 in the Taylor community.

After arriving, deputies said they found a body inside the burnt residence.

Detectives processed the area and collected evidence.

The body will be submitted to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory, along with other evidence for identification and notification.

In their release, the sheriff’s office did not note if there is any suspicion of foul play in this death. The investigation is ongoing.