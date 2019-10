COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. – The body of a Magnolia man has been found near railroad tracks and it’s believed he had been hit by a train.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 1 a.m. Friday.

That’s when deputies were dispatched to a location near the Oak St. intersection of the Union Pacific Railroad in McNeil.

The victim has been identified as Reginald Renaldo Harper.

His body has been sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab and the investigation is ongoing.