Boil order issued for Pangburn Waterworks

PANGBURN. Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health issuing a ‘Boil Water’ Notice for the services within city limits on December 28.

The order was issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may have entered the distribution system as a result of a complete loss in normal system pressure.

Under the ‘Boil Water’ Notice, all affected customers are advised that the water may be unsafe for human consumption, and water used for drinking or food preparation must be boiled briskly for one minute prior to use. All ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water used for making ice.

That notice will be lifted by the Department of Health when samples indicate that the water is free of bacterial contamination and an adequate disinfectant level is established throughout the distribution system.

LATEST POSTS: