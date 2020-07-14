Briarcliff man arrested in connection to sexual assault of a child

BRIARCLIFF, Ark.- A Briarcliff man is facing a sexual assault charge.

According to a release sent Tuesday from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Jason Memegos was arrested on a second-degree sexual assault charge, which is a Class B Felony.

The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from a parent on July 13 that a 9-year-old boy had been sexually assaulted the day before at a home in Briarcliff.

Memegos was named the offender in the complaint, officials say.

The boy told investigators during a forensic interview at a children’s advocacy center that Memegos had performed oral sex on him on July 12, according to the news release.

According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Memegos admitted he performed oral sex on the child.

Memegos is being held on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in the Baxter County Circuit Court on July 16.

The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office said Memegos also has an extradition hold from the State of Michigan on a felony non-support warrant.

