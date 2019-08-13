Bryant teacher arrested after admitting to soliciting sexual photos from child, police say

BRYANT, Ark. – A local school teacher has been arrested after police say he admitted to soliciting sexual photos from a 13-year-old boy.

The Bryant Police Department (BPD) says Alex Joseph, 23, was taken into custody Tuesday morning at Bryant Bethel Middle School before the start of the school day.

The BPD says it received information about an alleged text and began an investigation immediately.

Joseph is charged with Computer Exploitation of a Child, which is a Class D felony.

The investigation is continuing.

Bryant Public Schools issued a news release shortly after police announced the arrest of Joseph.

The district’s release said, in part:

“At this time, we have no evidence that the alleged conduct involved physical contact with minors.

The district is cooperating fully with the law enforcement investigation. The Bryant School District will address this allegation as a personnel matter.

We are committed to the safety of our students and expect all staff to adhere to the highest ethical practices and conduct. The safety and security of our students is our highest priority.

We encourage all parents and students to report concerning or inappropriate behavior to school administrators.”