Businesses can learn more about tourism grant at Friday webinar

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A webinar will be held by The Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 13, to give details concerning its grant program to help businesses that have been damaged financially by the pandemic.

The initiative has $50 million available for distribution to companies in the tourism, travel, and hospitality industries that have lost business during the coronavirus pandemic.

The grant period will open Monday, November 16, and close on Wednesday, November 25.

Companies that are interested in the program can go to arkansasready.com to register for the webinar, led by tourism Secretary Stacy Hurst.

Business-interruption grants are intended to reimburse expenses related to the pandemic from March 1 to September 30 of this year. Grant awards will be based on the number of applicants and the specific amounts requested.

