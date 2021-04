A healthcare worker administers a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to a Brussels police chief inspector Didier Bruer at the Brussels Expo center in Brussels, Thursday, March 4, 2021. The Expo is one of the largest vaccination centers in Belgium. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

CAMDEN, Ark. – The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is canceling the April 22 Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic set for Camden but is planning to reschedule for a later date.

UAMS is currently working with community partners to determine a better date for vaccinations in Camden.