LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The group working to put the Arkansas LEARNS Act before voters found out Friday it had not met the signature threshold to place the referendum on the ballot.

An announcement from the Arkansas Secretary of State’s office said the group had missed the signature threshold by 978 signatures. The Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students, also known as CAPES had until this past Monday to turn in the required 54,442 signatures to the Secretary of State’s office.

A total of 53,675 signatures were certified by the Secretary of State.

Complexities in signature gathering included a change to the Arkansas referendum law signed into law in the last legislative session. The law changed the signature requirement from 15 of the 75 Arkansas counties to require signatures from at least 3% of 50 counties.

CAPES admitted, and Secretary of State John Thurston confirmed, that the group only met the county distribution requirement across 48 counties.

Thurston also cited CAPES’s failure to submit the required affidavit showing the number of signatures and petitions

CAPES got a later-than-hoped-for start after the Attorney General’s office rejected its first two submitted referendum questions.

The law required all signatures to be turned in within 90 days of the law being signed.