FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A case of Legionnaires’ disease has been found at a nursing home in the northwest part of the state.

Officials with the ADH reported that the case was found at Methodist Village Senior Living in Fort Smith.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that Legionella, a type of bacteria, can cause Legionnaires’ disease, a serious type of pneumonia.

“People can get Legionnaires’ disease or Pontiac fever when they breathe in small droplets of water in the air that contain the bacteria,” the CDC said.

The CDC said that Legionella is found in freshwater environments like lakes and streams but can become a health concern when found in water systems like showerheads, faucets and hot tubs.

While most healthy people will not get sick when exposed, the CDC said that people 50 or older, with weak immune systems or underlying conditions are at an increased risk of getting sick when exposed to Legionella.

Methodist Village Senior Living did not offer comment. However, the Arkansas Health Care Association, with which Methodist Village is a member facility, offered comment to KNWA/FOX24.

“We have one resident with a confirmed case of Legionnaires’. We have implemented our water management plan and are working in collaboration with the Fort Smith Utility Department and the Arkansas Department of Health,” Cat Hamilton, the Director of Member Services for the AHCA, said.

The ADH confirmed that it is working with the facility to mitigate the issue.

Hamilton said that Methodist Village “remains committed to the health and safety of our residents and our employees.”