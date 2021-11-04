CenterPoint Energy warns natural gas bills could jump by more than 42% a month this winter

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansans could be paying much more to heat their homes this winter after the announcement of an expected increase by CenterPoint Energy Thursday.

The utility company said customers’ natural gas bills are expected to increase to $131 per month on average from November 2021 through March of 2022. Company officials said last year’s average bill was $92 a month.

CenterPoint, which services around 400,000 residential and business customers in the state, explained that the actual bill of customers will vary depending on factors such as size, age and the number of gas appliances in a home.

Officials also mentioned that bills per month also will vary based on the number of people in a home, thermostat settings and insulation.

An October report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration states that on average across the United States the agency expects prices for all fuels to be higher than in recent winters because of rising wholesale raw material prices.

“We encourage our customers to prepare now for the winter heating season ahead,” Cindy Westcott, CenterPoint Energy Vice President for Arkansas and Oklahoma said in a release.

Westcott also mentioned that the company is available to help customers manage their natural gas bills with resources like their Average monthly billing plans and Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

