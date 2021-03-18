Charges upgraded to murder against man accused of fatally shooting Texarkana woman

Jason Stewart Jr., 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 20-year-old Kayla Keatts. Stewart was originally charged with first-degree domestic battery. (Photo: Texarkana Arkansas Police Department)

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) — Police say a man accused of shooting a woman at a home in Texarkana Wednesday morning is now charged with murder following the victim’s death.

Jason Stewart Jr., 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 20-year-old Kayla Keatts. Stewart was originally charged with first-degree domestic battery.

The fatal shooting happened on Wednesday, March 17 in the 1000 block of Locust Street. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department says they received a call around 11:46 a.m. about a shooting and when they arrived at the scene, they found Keatts suffering from gunshot wounds.

Keatts was taken to a local hospital in critical condition where she later died from her injuries. Police say Stewart fled the scene on foot following the shooting.

Stewart turned himself in to detectives Wednesday afternoon and he was booked into the Bi-State Jail. After Keatts death Wednesday night, Stewart’s charges were upgraded to murder Thursday afternoon.

The shooting is still under investigation. If anyone has information related to the fatal shooting, please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (903)-798-3154 or Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP (903-793-7867).