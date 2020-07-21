Chicken parts litter roadway after truck crashes on I-49 near Chester

CHESTER, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A tractor-trailer carrying chicken waste and parts crashed on Interstate 49 near Chester early Tuesday.
The accident occurred between Chester and Mountainburg when the driver, traveling southbound, hit a guard rail and flipped over onto a bridge.
The crash left poultry parts and waste littered across I-49 and the surrounding area.
The interstate was closed for nearly six hours until the roadway was cleared.
