LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas’s highest court is now without a key member. A spokesperson for the Arkansas Supreme Court has confirmed Justice Robin Wynne died Wednesday night at the age of 70.

There is no word yet regarding the cause of Wynne’s death.

Justice Wynne was no stranger to the judicial system in Arkansas, or his Dallas County community.

The death came as a shock to many Arkansans. Wynne had just been re-elected to serve his second 8-year term back in November.

He started his career in Fordyce working as the City Attorney, then as Deputy Prosecuting Attorney.

He later went on to serve in the state legislature in the House of Representatives, then to the Arkansas Court of Appeals. In 2015, he landed his final role on the Arkansas Supreme Court Justice bench.

Arkansas Bar Association President Margaret Dobson shared her memories of Wynne.

“He truly spent his entire life serving the state of Arkansas,” Dobson said.

Dobson said Wynne was an advocate for access to justice for Arkansans. She also noted his priority to study each case and vote with integrity while serving on the Supreme Court.

“He had a real passion for working his cases,” Dobson said. “He read the briefs, he was up on the law, he knew what he was looking at.”

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders shared a statement on Twitter, expressing her condolences and memories of Wynne.

“Justice Wynne could have been anything – a pastor, a politician, a businessman – and chose instead to devote his life to Arkansans and the law,” the statement read in part. “For that, we are all eternally grateful.”

Dobson also made note of Wynne’s faith and the way it impacted his crucial role in Arkansas.

“That truly underlaid everything he did,” she said. “He was a man of faith.”

State law outlines that Justice Wynne’s position will be filled by an appointee named by the governor.