Corps cautions that Arkansas River still too high for recreation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – The Army Corps of Engineers continues to urge everyone to stay off the Arkansas River. Even though flood waters are receding, flows are still high and can pose a severe risk. Flows on the river are currently around 160,000 cubic feet per second and the Corps issues small craft advisories at 70,000 cubic feet per second.

During high water conditions, objects normally out of the water are now submerged and difficult to see. Some of these underwater obstacles can include the river’s training structures, dikes, revetments, trees, stumps, and other obstructions that are normally on dry ground.

Additionally, with changes in water depth, a tremendous amount of sediment has moved. This can cause areas that were deeper to become shallow and vice versa, boat launch ramps are silted in, making launching and access to the main channel difficult, and in some locations the channel may have moved.

The Corps is advising boaters that the river will not be the same in many areas because of the high flows experienced during the floods.

The Corps says there are plenty of other recreation opportunities at one of the many lakes around the state. To reserve a campsite or to see what is available please visit recreation.gov

The Corps also has a list of flood-related closures on their web page at swl.usace.army.mil