Coyote attacking pets reported in Craighead County

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark.- People in Craighead County are asked to keep an eye on their animals after several reports of coyotes attacking household pets.

Recently, the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society received a call from a deputy who found a dog who had been attacked.

The dog was alive, but his injuries were severe.

“He had a lot of blood coming out,” said Lisa Trevathan, an animal cruelty investigator. “So we got him, called Animal Medical and got him over. Dr. Huff cleaned him up and stopped counting at 16 puncture wounds”.

After three weeks of healing, the dog is doing well.

However, the humane society says to avoid something like this happening to your pet, keep your outdoor animals in a fenced area or leashed.

Trevathan says if you see a coyote, call local authorities.

