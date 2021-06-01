Crews battle fire in Lepanto

LEPANTO, Ark. – Several crews are fighting a fire Tuesday in downtown Lepanto.

According to officials, the fire is on the corner of Greenwood and Henderson streets and started in the building next to Barton’s Hardware.

The Lepanto fire chief told content partner KAIT-TV one building was damaged and there were no injuries.

In a Facebook post, city leaders advise the water will be dirty in town for a while due to the fire and ask for patience.

Fire crews from Lepanto, Marked Tree and Osceola are working to extinguish the flames.