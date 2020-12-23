Cross County deputy saves family from fire

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. – A Cross County Sheriff’s deputy saved a family from their burning home early Wednesday morning.

The deputy was driving by a home when he saw flames and alerted them to the fire.

Firefighters from Wynne were then dispatched to the neighboring township of Vanndale where it took them 4 hours to battle the blaze. Wynne requested Cherry Valley Fire for manpower and a Water Tanker.

Due to high winds in the area, the house was a total loss.

