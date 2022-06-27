BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On July 2, the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art will display a range of historical pieces including original prints of the U.S. constitution. The exhibit will be up for seven months and is free to the public.

The new free exhibit, “We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy,” will display original prints of the constitution including the Declaration of Independence, the proposed Bill of Rights and the Articles of Confederation.

Other new paintings will also be displayed.

Although tickets are free a reservation for a timed slot is required due to the anticipated popularity. Tickets can be found here.