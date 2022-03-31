JONESBORO, Ark. – Arkansas State University Chancellor Kelly Damphousse announced his resignation after 5 years of service on Thursday, effective June 30.

Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas recently announced that Damphousse as the sole finalist to replace outgoing president, Dr. Denise Trauth on July 1.

Damphousse released a statement saying:

“When I came to A-State five years ago, I pledged to do everything that I could to help the members of our faculty and staff reach their full potential, to ensure barriers to success were removed for our current and future students and make our former students and friends proud of their university. That was the essence of the idea behind Every Red Wolf Counts,” Damphousse said. “As Beth and I take this opportunity to be closer to her mother, our family, and friends, we pray that our A-State family understands our decision to return home and knows that we gave our university and adopted hometown everything we had during our time here.”

“We have been blessed by a welcoming A-State and Jonesboro community, and we will never forget our time here,” Damphousse continued. “We will also forever be grateful for the leadership of the A-State Cabinet, our wonderful trustees, and especially President Chuck Welch, whose guidance, compassion, mentorship, faith and good humor has sustained us both during our time at A-State.”

Damphousse became the third permanently appointed chancellor of Arkansas State on July 1, 2017, and the sixth to hold the title since it was instituted in 2006.

“Kelly leaves the university in a very strong position and well-poised for the future,” said Dr. Chuck Welch, president of the ASU System. “His leadership during the past two years of the pandemic was exemplary. Financial positioning, fund-raising efforts, exciting new facilities, and academic program growth have made A-State a better place because of Kelly’s leadership.”

Welch said he will soon be meeting with university constituency groups to determine the next steps.

No decisions have been made regarding a possible interim appointment or a search process.