DARDANELLE, Ark. – For years a Dardanelle family has owned a racetrack in town but after their home burned down this week, racers are coming together to help this family rebuild their lives.

Susan and Robbie Gray have lived in their home in Dardanelle for years but on Monday the unthinkable happened when their house caught fire.

“It was an electrical fire inside the kids’ closet. It caught the clothes on fire. I couldn’t put it out, I tried,” Robbie Gray said.

The couple says they were able to get their 4 kids and 2 pets out of the home safely but everything else in the house was left to burn.

“Everything you worked so hard to get for your family and self for the last 25 years is gone,” Susan Gray said.

Both of them said it hurts to look at the house because of all the shared memories they won’t get back.

“There is no word you just had to stand out there and watch it burn there was nothing you could do,” Robbie Gray said.

The couple are co-owners of Tripod Raceway which is right across the street from their house, they say what has been helping them through this tough time is their race community coming together to be a shoulder for them to lean on.

“That day with the fire department still here we had track people with us holding our hands, hugging, loving and crying with us,” Susan Gray said.

Robbie Gray says they opened the track in 2019 and since then have met wonderful people who have become like family. Roger Burns is one of the many racers who have raced on their track, he says his heart was broken for the family.

“Go carts are a family sport compared to most other racing venues,” Gray said.

Burns goes on to say the day after the Gray’s home burned, he started to plan a benefit race with the help of other racers and the Gray’s family and friends.

“I posted that we would race this Saturday night and ask all the races and we have some from Fort Smith, Oklahoma, Tennessee, all across the state who are going to come this weekend and help support,” Burns said.

He said all proceeds will go to helping the family.

“Anyone that wins any money will be donated to them and I will try my best to put myself in that position,” Burns said.

The Grays said they’re thankful for the help from the community and their race family.

“He doesn’t talk a lot. I talk a lot but even to him it’s just thank you is not a big enough word,” Susan Gray said.