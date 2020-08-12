Data Science Bachelor’s Degree first-of-its kind at University of Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The University of Arkansas will launch a first-of-its kind undergraduate degree in data science in Fall 2020.

According to the university, students will choose one of 10 specialty concentrations during their junior year.

The concentrations include:

Accounting Analytics

Bioinformatics

Biomedical and Healthcare Informatics

Business Data Analytics

Computational Analytics

Data Science Statistics

Geospatial Data Analytics

Operations Analytics

Social Data Analytics

Supply Chain Analytics

In the press release, Scott Spradley, chief technology officer for Tyson Foods and a member of the university’s Data Science Advisory Council, said the program would benefit businesses across the state.

“With zettabytes of data being created every day in the world today, the need to learn from that data — what that data can tell us and how it can shape us has never been more important,” he said.

“Using that data to identify trends, patterns and clusters as a means for forward-thinking direction and prediction is critical for any business. The University of Arkansas’ decision to evolve a high-performing data science program confirms their commitment to leading our state forward.”

Visit datascience.uark.edu to learn more about the program.