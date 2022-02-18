MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Lindsey Knickerbocker, the daughter of former Real Housewives of Orange County star Tammy Knickerbocker, was arrested in Arkansas on Feb. 12.

According to West Memphis Police, the 33-year-old was pulled over before 11:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a Motel 6 located in the area of Ingram Boulevard because a patrolling officer noticed her license plate light was out.

Upon searching her car, officers found .4 grams of meth, more than $2,000 in counterfeit money, 2 forged checks and a device to print more checks.

Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen confirmed Lindsey Knickerbocker’s identity in a Facebook post.

According to court documents, Knickerbocker was booked into the Crittenden County Jail on multiple charges including possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, or heroin (less than 2 grams), possession of a forgery device and forgery in the first degree.

She is being held on a $25,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on March 31, 2022.