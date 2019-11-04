Deadly crash in Ashley County when Jeep goes off road, driver thrown out

ASHLEY COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE) — Arkansas State Police (ASP) report a woman is dead following a crash on Highway 425 near Crossett.

According to online police records, Angela Marie Craig, 39, of Crossett was driving a 2014 Jeep Patriot southbound on Hwy 425 just before 6 p.m. Sunday.

Troopers say the SUV left the roadway on the right, came back across the road into the northbound lanes, and spun around. That’s when Craig was thrown from the Jeep.

A passenger in the Jeep, Shawn White, 41, of Crossett, was injured and taken to the Ashley County Medical Center, but there’s no further word on his condition.

ASP says the road was dry and weather conditions were clear at the time of the crash.