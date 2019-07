FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A motorcycle versus vehicle crash has killed one person Friday morning.

Washington County Coroner Roger Morris confirmed that the driver of the motorcycle is dead.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Central EMS, Fayetteville Fire and Fayetteville Police were called to the scene.

ROAD CLOSURE!! Avoid the area of Mission / Greenview. This portion of road will be shut down for an unknown amount of time due to an accident investigation. Posted by Fayetteville Arkansas Police Department on Friday, July 19, 2019 Fayetteville Police Department

The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. near Mission Blvd. and Greenview Drive.