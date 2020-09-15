Death investigation underway in Fort Smith

Stay with KNWA/FOX 24 as we get more updates.

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is investigating a death in the River Valley.

On Monday, September 14, around 7:30 p.m., Fort Smith Police responded to the 4300 block of North 32nd Street to an unknown call.

Upon arrival, one man was found dead, according to police.

The FSPD Criminal Investigations Division is now on scene and has begun its investigation. FORT SMITH POLICE DEPARTMENT

Police said since this is an active investigation, there are no other details that can be released at this time.

