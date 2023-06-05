BOONE COUNTY, Ark. – Boone County deputies say a 6-year-old is dead after an early Monday morning house fire.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, officers with the Bergman Fire Department responded to the fire in the 3000 block of Highway 7 North around 4:23 a.m.

Deputies said that two adults and one child were able to escape the fire, but the 6-year-old who was asleep in the home died in the fire.

The Harrison Fire Department and Cottonwood Fire Department were called to assist due to the house being engulfed in flames.

Officials said that the cause of the fire is currently being investigated.