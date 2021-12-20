Deputies: Baxter County structure fire claims one life

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. – Authorities recovered the remains of a person who they believe to have been consumed by a structure fire that was reported early Sunday morning in Baxter County.

According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, at around 5:12 a.m. on December 19, a residential structure fire on Old School House Trail in the Buford-Cartney area was reported.

Officers said when area fire departments responded to the scene, the residence was fully engulfed in flames, and it was reported that a female may have been inside the building.

Authorities said after investigators arrived at the scene, they recovered human remains, which have now been sent to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s Office in Little Rock to confirm the identity.

Investigators have not determined the cause of the fire at this time.