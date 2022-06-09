DERMOTT, Ark. – Those grieving for the victims killed in a horrific bus crash will gather Sunday evening to honor their lives.

The Dermott Fire Department is asking the community to come out to a candlelight vigil Sunday, June 12. The vigil will be held in the Dermott school parking lot at 6 p.m.

Five people lost their lives Monday after a C.B. King bus collided with an 18-wheeler at a US Highway 65 intersection. Residents in Chicot County said that the area is known to be dangerous.

City leaders said donations for the affected families can be brought to the vigil or dropped off at the Dermott Fire Station located at 201 N. Main Street.