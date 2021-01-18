Digging in the dirt continues to pay off for diamond hunters

State News

by: Chris Counts

Posted: / Updated:

MURFREESBORO, Ark. – Even during these difficult days’ diamonds continue to be found at the Crater of Diamonds State Park.

Visitors from Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas discovered 5 separate diamonds on Friday, that ranged between 4 to 2 points.

On Thursday one visitor from Illinois discovered a 10-point diamond.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories