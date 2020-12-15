Doing Good: Girl Scouts’ character shines during COVID-19 pandemic

Girl Scouts Diamonds of Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas is always finding ways to get its troops involved in community service. And with so many people in need this year, the girls have answered the call.

Girl Scouts Diamonds of Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas is always finding ways to get its troops involved in community service. And with so many people in need this year, The girls have answered the call.

“They might go and purchase food for a food pantry. My girls have made meals for police officers. They’ve created blankets for the children’s shelter, pillows for the children’s hospital,” troop leader Sarah Livengood said.

Livengood says it is all about building character.

“The biggest impact i see among my girls and girls I’ve interacted with is confidence,” she said.

“It helps her discover who she is, what she’s about and what her strengths are and helps her know how she can make a difference in the world,” President and CEO of Girl Scouts Diamonds Dawn Prasifka said.

They are making a big difference, like when those cookies didn’t sell this year because of COVID-19.

“We took all of our extra cookies, which was about 60,000 boxes, and delivered them across the state to all the frontline workers at all the hospitals around the state,” Prasifka said.

The girls are always thinking of other people’s needs.

“Making sure the hungry are fed, that the animals have shelter, that children have toys and books and all the resources they need. So girls, no matter they are being deprived through a pandemic in girl scouts, they are always looking at how they can make an impact in other people’s lives,” Prasifka said.

And COVID-19 has not shut them down.

“It has been a little slower recruiting this year because we can’t get into the schools. We can’t get into, we don’t have large events we can go to to recruit girls,” Livengood said.

But you can still sign up and help make a difference. If you would like to join the Girl Scouts or volunteer, click here.

