SELMA, Ala. – Dozens of Arkansans were among the thousands in Selma today to commemorate the 57th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday.”

“Bloody Sunday” occurred in 1965 when white state troopers attacked black voting rights marchers attempting to cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

Later that week, marchers were able to complete the journey to Montgomery in a key moment in the struggle for civil rights.

The Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission took a delegation of 40 Arkansans from around the state to today’s event, which included a speech by Vice President Kamala Harris.