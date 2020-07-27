Drew County Emergency Management Director accused of stealing money from school concession stand

DREW COUNTY, Ark.- The Emergency Management Director for Drew County is accused of stealing money from a school concession stand.

According to court records, surveillance video shows Steven Stain taking about $1,000 in cash during two nights of basketball games in February.

He wasn’t charged until this month.

Stain also worked as an auxiliary deputy at the sheriff’s office. He has since been removed from that position.

Another school district employee, April Irons, was arrested and charged with stealing cash from the concession stand on the same nights.

Both are due in court next month.