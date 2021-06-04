Drew County residents protesting for Sheriff to recuse himself from Marquis Martin killing

DREW COUNTY, Ark. – Family and friends a man murdered last year in Wilmar took to the steps of the Drew County Courthouse on Friday.

Lakisha Arrington, mother of Marquis Martin, led the call to action in her request that Drew County Sheriff Mark Gober recuse himself from the investigation of her son’s death.

Martin was discovered dead in a creek in March of 2020 after he went missing for almost a month.

The Drew County Sheriff’s Office has the lead over the case with no arrests made in the killing.

For a year rumors and pictures were displayed on social media with allegations that the sheriff’s sons and friends were allegedly involved.

Sheriff Gober has denied the allegations saying that one of his sons and others who have had allegations against them have been cleared after being interviewed by Arkansas State Police.

Martin’s family and friends say they will continue to raise their voices until the Sheriff allows other agencies to investigate.