Driver dies, 6 students hospitalized after crash involving school bus near Green Forest Wednesday morning

GREEN FOREST, Ark.- One person is dead and six students are hospitalized after a crash involving a school bus near Green Forest Wednesday morning.

According to Green Forest Schools, the accident happened on Highway 62, east of Green Forest.

According to our content partner KY3 News, the driver of a car that rear-ended the school bus has died.

The driver’s identity has not been released.

School officials tell KY3 News six students were taken to a hospital in Berryville.

Dr. Matt Summers, Superintendent of Green Forest Schools, posted the following message on the district’s Facebook page:

This is a developing story.