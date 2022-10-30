CLEVELAND, Ark. — A man is dead and three other men are injured after a crash early Sunday morning in Conway County.

41-year-old John Whatley was killed in the accident. A 36-year-old, 41-year-old and 19-year-old were hurt.

It happened on Highway 124 in the Cleveland community at 3:00 a.m.

According to the Arkansas State Police preliminary crash report, the four were rising in a Polaris Ranger that left the roadway and struck a road sign before overturning.

The road was wet and it was raining at the time of the crash, according to the preliminary report.

The investigation is continuing.