COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. – A former sheriff’s deputy has drowned on a local lake.

According to our content partner Magnolia Reporter, it happened around 11:30 Monday morning.

The report identifies the victim as Freddie Sargeant, 62. He and another man were on a boat at Maurice Lewis Landing (North Shore Lake) at Lake Columbia when the vessel took on water and flipped over.

The other man was being treated at the hospital at last report.

