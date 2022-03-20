DUMAS, Ark. – Leaders across Arkansas are sending their thoughts and prayers to the residents of Dumas following a shooting at a car show Saturday night that left one person dead and more than 20 others, including many children, injured.

In a tweet, U.S. Senator John Boozman asked for prayers for the victims of the gunfire and for the first responders who assisted them.

He also said that the people responsible for the violence “will be held accountable.”

U.S. Senator Tom Cotton tweeted that “the hearts of Arkansans from across the state are with the people of Dumas” and said that God would provide “comfort to the victims and their families.”

Cotton also praised the Arkansas State Police for their work on the case.

Representative French Hill posted that his “thoughts are with everyone impacted by the shooting last night in Dumas.”

Arkansas Lt. Governor Tim Griffin sent prayers to the “entire Dumas community” and thanked law enforcement officers who responded to help.

As of 11:30 a.m. Sunday, there had been no public comments on the shooting from Gov. Asa Hutchinson or Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.