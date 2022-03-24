DUMAS, Ark. – A “Stop the Violence” event planned for this Saturday in the wake of the tragic shooting at a car show in Dumas last weekend has now been canceled.

Organizers originally announced the event Monday, just two days after an argument escalated into gunfire, leaving one person dead and more than 20 others injured, including five children.

According to a social media post on Thursday from one of the event organizers, some complaints directed toward the mayor’s office prompted the cancellation, saying memories of the shooting were still “so fresh.”

The organizer said the event was originally planned to help “heal the community”, with counselors and children’s activities announced for Saturday.

There has been no word yet on if the event will be rescheduled for another time.

The Arkansas State Police said Wednesday that agents had arrested their first suspect in the case, 22-year-old Brandon Deandra Knight.

Knight is facing charges of first-degree battery and aggravated assault and is currently being held in the Dumas city jail on a $100,000 bond.