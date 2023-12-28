MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. – An earthquake in northeast Arkansas was upgraded to a 3.8 magnitude, according to officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation. 

Officials with the United States Geological Survey reported the earthquake east of Jonesboro around 11:46 a.m. Wednesday.  

ARDOT officials said that bridge inspectors were deployed to the epicenter to check for damage, but no damage was found, and no injuries were reported. 

  • Images from the Arkansas Department of Transportation
Wednesday’s earthquake is the biggest earthquake reported in the state this year. 