EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, May 10, 2022, the El Dorado Police Department was involved in a Special Olympics torch run.

Photo courtesy of the El Dorado Police Department

The run began at the police station at 6 AM and landed in Camden, Ark. to transfer the torch to Ouachita County Law enforcement.