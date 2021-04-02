Elementary student struck by bus in Paragould

PARAGOULD, Ark. – A Paragould elementary student was struck by a school bus on Thursday.

According to a statement released by the school district attorney, Rebecca Worsham, the student was taken to Arkansas Methodist Medical Center where the student was treated and released.

According to Paragould police the crash happened at the intersection of South 7th Street and Wirt at around 4 p.m.

School administrators are reviewing the bus’s surveillance footage to determine the cause of the crash.

The name and age of the child has not been released. No other students were injured in the incident.

The bus driver is currently not working the route pending an investigation.

The accident is still under investigation.