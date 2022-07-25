LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Those with big summer cooling bills may be eligible for assistance in Arkansas.

July 25 is the start of The Arkansas Department of Energy & Environment opening the application period for Low-Income Home Energy Assistance (LIHEAP). The program is designed to make operating home air conditioners more affordable and will provide funding for eligible homes through Sept. 30 or until funding is expended, whichever comes first.

Applications are based upon household monthly income. To apply for benefits, an applicant receives and then returns an application to their county office, the specifics of which changes from county to county. Applications are accepted on a first come first-serve basis. The Department of Energy & Environment does not process applications.