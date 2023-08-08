LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Entergy Arkansas is volunteering and donating nearly $300,000 to help parents and students in Arkansas prepare for the upcoming school year.

Officials with Entergy Arkansas said they will support programs and nonprofits that focus on feeding families, providing school supplies, and resources and offering educational programs and scholarships for students of all ages.

The energy company and the Martin Luther King Jr. Commission will host a “School Supply Tour” in Little Rock, North Little Rock, Hot Springs and Stuttgart on Aug. 9. And in the Norphlet/Smackover area on Aug. 10.

Funds will be donated to buy school supplies for students in the Wynne School District following the March 31 tornado that damaged the high school.

Students in Lake Village can receive free school supplies on a first-come, first-served basis at the Back-to-School Family Fun Day. The event will be held at Luna Street Park Aug. 12 from noon to 3 p.m.

Entergy Arkansas has donated $10,000 for school supplies and free haircuts in different locations across the state. Officials said that more than $1,100 of the funds came from employees.

The company will partner with local barber shops and salons around the state. For a full list of locations providing haircuts, visit EntergyNewsroom.com.

Officials said that the energy company has donated $30,000 to buy 30,000 boxes of cereal for the Arkansas Food Bank. The donations are available at food banks and food pantries across the state. To see your nearest food bank, visit ARHungerAlliance.org.

Entergy Arkansas is also making contributions to post-secondary education. The company is awarding $15,000 in scholarships to help with college expenses for single parents. Officials said that $100,000 has been set aside for customers wanting to open a 529 child savings account to help save money for post-secondary education. A $50 donation is available for children 16 and under.

The company has also donated $125,000 to support Energy Pathways at Hall STEAM Magnet High School and Joe T. Robinson High School. Officials said the donation will expose students to real-life work experiences and help prepare them for jobs in the energy field.