LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Entergy is awarding $110,000 grants to nonprofits in its service area, marking 110 years since it first began supplying electrical power to­ Arkansas.

Six grants are being made, totaling $660,000, as part of the utility’s “Entergy Arkansas Bright Futures Campaign.” The awards from the Entergy Charitable Foundation were awarded based on a nonprofit’s focus on sustaining families, workforce opportunities and a healthy environment.

“I cannot think of a more appropriate way to commemorate the last 110 years and look toward ‘Bright Futures’ for our customers and communities,” Laura Landreaux, president and CEO of Entergy Arkansas said.

The six nonprofits selected are:

The Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance will use the grant funds to support hunger initiatives and child feeding programs, including food-filled backpacks, breakfast and after-school meals through the food banks located in Entergy’s 63-county Arkansas footprint.

The Arkansas Community Foundation will administer book donations through the Dolly Parton Foundation’s Imagination Library program and the Excel by 8 literacy program to help children read at grade level by the third grade.

The Arkansas STEM Coalition will support STEM education in Arkansas Schools in the Entergy service area focusing on low-income students.

The Women’s Foundation of Arkansas will provide internships for women of color who are juniors, seniors and college-aged to provide paid experience, including housing and transportation. This will expose these women to career opportunities and prepare them to succeed in the workforce. A portion of the funding will support the Women’s Economic Mobility Hub .



Habitat for Humanity chapters in the Entergy Arkansas service area will address housing, homelessness and poverty.

The Nature Conservancy in Arkansas will use funding to enhance its efforts to protect and restore forests across a 10-county area in the Arkansas Delta and upper Gulf Coastal Plain.

For more information about the Entergy Arkansas corporate giving, visit Entergy.com/csr/Giving/.