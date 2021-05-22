Eudora man injured in officer-involved shooting after stealing police vehicle

EUDORA, Ark. – A Eudora man is in a Little Rock hospital after being shot by a Chicot County Sheriff’s deputy and a Dermott police officer Friday afternoon.

According to investigators, the incident happened at 3:30 p.m. in Dermott when a suspect in a string of auto thefts across Chicot County attempted to escape authorities.

During the escape authorities say gunfire was directed gunfire at a stolen Lake Village Police Department patrol vehicle.

Travis Haynes, 33, of Eudora, was arrested about 3:45 PM after fleeing Dermott driving the police vehicle.

As deputies and officers took Haynes into custody, they determined Haynes had sustained what appeared to be gunshot wounds to a leg.

Hayes was transported to a Chicot County hospital, but later moved to a Little Rock hospital.

The wounds were initially assessed as being non-life threatening.

Chicot County authorities requested the Arkansas State Police investigate the use of deadly force by the two law enforcement officers.

The Chicot County prosecuting attorney will use the investigation to determine whether the use of deadly force by law enforcement officers was consistent with state laws.