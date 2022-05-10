HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The father of a man running for the top prosecutor’s job in Hempstead County is facing criminal charges, accused of shooting and killing a neighbor’s dog and endangering the welfare of children.

According to Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office booking records, William R. Montgomery, 53, was arrested just after 5 p.m. Monday and charged with aggravated animal cruelty and endangering the welfare of a child because children were present at the time he allegedly shot the dog.

The incident reportedly happened just after 6 p.m. Friday on Hempstead 12 in Hope. It’s not clear why Montgomery was not arrested until Monday.

William Montgomery’s son, Blake Montgomery, is running for Prosecuting Attorney for the Eighth North Judicial District, which includes Nevada and Hempstead counties, in the upcoming Arkansas primary election on May 24. Early voting in the election began Monday.

Hope attorney Blake Montgomery is running against Ben Hale, who is currently the chief deputy prosecuting attorney for the Eighth North Judicial District. Current prosecuting attorney Christi McQueen is not seeking re-election.

According to Hempstead County Sheriff James Singleton, the prosecuting attorney’s office in Hempstead County has requested that an outside prosecutor be brought in to handle the case due to the elder Montgomery’s family ties with the prosecuting office.

Booking records show the elder Montgomery was released from Hempstead County Jail just after 7 p.m. Monday. It’s not clear whether he was released on bond or his own recognizance.