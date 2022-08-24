CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Centerton man speaks out after his daughter was hit by a truck on August 23.

Centerton police responded to a call of a Lincoln Junior High student who was hit by a truck while boarding the bus. This occurred during a normal bus pick-up on the edge of the neighborhood.

The student’s father Ryan Phillips of Centerton couldn’t believe it was his daughter when he received the news.

“I heard sirens and it was going through my head,” Phillips said. “I was thinking ‘Is that what I just heard happened?’ I wasn’t sure.”

Centerton Chief of Police Cody Harper describes the scene.

“We arrived on scene to a blue Chevy Silverado truck that had struck a younger female student,” Harper said. “This happened in front of her neighborhood while she was boarding the bus to go to school.”

The student didn’t suffer any major injuries after returning from the hospital later that day.

Harper was one of the first officers to arrive on the scene.

“The school bus was still parked with its lights on,” Harper said. “The stop sign was out and the truck was facing the opposite direction from where the bus was headed.”

Harper says at a minimum there were several citations issued to the driver.

The student is back home with her family in Centerton.

Harper reminds all students to be aware of their surroundings when boarding the bus because they never know where some drivers are heading on the road.