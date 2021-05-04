Fayetteville cyclist recovering from multiple injuries after hit and run

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A cyclist is recovering from multiple injuries after a hit and run in Fayetteville.

Bike of Doug Glenn after hit and run

Doug Glenn is facing his own tragedy with multiple injuries including a broken nose, ankle and pelvis.

“I don’t think he saw me and we hit,” Glenn said. “We were running about 25 miles an hour.”

Glenn said the driver drove away immediately after.

“At that time I wasn’t able to do much, but I heard him speed off and I knew instantly it was pretty bad.”

Fayetteville Police Sgt. Tony Murphy said that driver is still unidentified.

“The pedestrian on their bicycle was struck by what appeared- what witnesses said- was a Ford F-150,” he said.

Glenn said he is hopeful police find the driver not for legal purposes, but to share a simple message.

“Cycling is a big industry here and it’s not going away,” Glenn said.

Glenn and Murphy also hope it serves as a reminder to be aware of your surroundings.

“That’s why officers do the initiatives with distracted driving where we stop people for distracted driving, so incidents like this don’t occur,” Murphy said.

With surgery just around the corner, Glenn said he will never forget this accident. But, he will also never forget what happened after.

“There were so many people who just jumped in,” Glenn said. “It was incredible and overwhelming.”

Sgt. Murphy said this is an ongoing investigation and if you have any information about the driver, contact the Fayetteville Police Department.