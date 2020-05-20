Fayetteville man arrested for rape

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville man is jailed in Washington County for rape, according to the Washington County Detention Center detainee list.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) arrested Greggory Dean Campbell, 40, on Tuesday, May 19, on three counts of rape. Also listed on the WCSO report is “failure to pay fines” out of the Springdale District Court.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday afternoon, May 22. His bond is set at $50,000.

In 2018, Campbell was on a one year probation for property theft and firearm possession (by certain persons), according to Washington County court documents.